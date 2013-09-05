Advertisement

Policy

Readers’ Favorite Stories

by Kimberly R. Dunham
September 5, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Most Popular in Policy

 

To help the magazine ring in its 90th birthday, C&EN reached out to you, our readers, to tell us about your favorite articles. We began collecting responses at the 245th national meeting in New Orleans in April and continued accepting submissions online until July 15. We randomly awarded one iPad mini to entice you to write in, and we are happy to report that you sent us more than 60 thoughtful responses! Included here is a sampling of them. Miss our deadline for submission? Share your favorites by commenting on this article below.

"What's That Stuff? I always enjoy this feature a lot. My favorites are blue jeans, contact lenses, and silly putty"
- Joan Merlin Palmer, University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration
Winner of the iPad mini
By: Lauren K. Wolf
Oct. 24, 2011
By: Jyllian Kemsley
March 17, 2008
By: By Ann M. Thayer
Nov. 27, 2000
By: Jeff Johnson & Alex Scott
Feb. 18, 2013
"I teach a course that discusses the impact of policy on the development of energy technologies, and this article provides a balanced perspective that can be used to start a class discussion."
- Elsa Reichmanis
Georgia Institute of Technology
By: Jyllian Kemsley
Oct. 8, 2012
"I loved the 'Food Detectives' article by Jyllian Kemsley in the Oct. 8, 2012, issue. I am a young grad student and this article has aligned with the start of my research on food science. It got me super excited to read and learn more about analytical techniques that are used in the field."
- Nate Stebbins
University of Scranton
By: Celia Henry Arnaud
May 6, 2013
"'Eating Arsenic,' because it tackles not only the analytical aspect of detecting the arsenic but the root causes of arsenic buildup by the plants and ways to reduce it."
- Nancy Winchester
Chevron
By: Rudy M. Baum
Aug. 18, 2008
"'Humans need to change their relationship to Earth.' A short and important message highlighted by this article with nice facts and figures. Calling for a change in the way we make, consume, and dispose of things."
- Kadhiravan Shanmuganathan
University of Texas, Austin
By: Bethany Halford
Sept. 24, 2012
"Newscripts articles on the Ig Nobel prizes. I love the summaries that are written about the prizes, and I appreciate the humor that is provided by Newscripts articles each week. The humor in each article helps get my week off to a great start!"
- Michael Bindis
Miami University, Ohio
By: Rachel Petkewich
Jan. 16, 2006
"Glassblowing. A fine and beautifully illustrated report on one of the great 'plastic arts.' Where else was I going to encounter this fine piece? Well done!"
- Ted Lindeman
Colorado College
Superlatives
By: Ann M. Thayer
Nov. 27, 2000
Oldest article
By: Business Department
July 1, 2013
Newest article
By: Elizabeth K. Wilson
June 13, 2011
Shortest single article
191 words
By: Lisa M. Jarvis
May 13, 2013
Longest single article
10,607 words
Other popular stories from over the years
(80th anniversary feature)
By: Rudy Baum
2003
By: Bette Hileman
November 10, 2003
By: K. Eric Drexler
Rick Smalley
December 1, 2003
By: Maureen Rouhi
Novemver 22, 2004
By: Lisa M. Jarvis
January 1, 2007
By: Sophie L. Rovner
April 16, 2007
By: Carmen Drahl
June 2, 2008
By: Sophie L. Rovner
September 17, 2007
By: Michael McCoy
April 6, 2009
By: Bethany Halford
May 30, 2011
By: Stephen K. Ritter
February 27, 2012
By: Britt E. Erickson
December 17, 2012
By: Lauren K. Wolf
February 4, 2013
By: Linda Wang
February 18, 2013
By: Lisa M. Jarvis
May 13, 2013
By: Sarah Everts
February 25, 2013
By: Bethany Halford
May 20, 2013
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

