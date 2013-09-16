AkzoNobel Will Cut 25% Of German Staff

AkzoNobel will lay off about 650 staffers in Germany, roughly 25% of its German workforce, by the summer of 2014 to lower overhead and “improve our operational effectiveness,” the firm says. Office staff will bear the brunt of the initiative, with the number of offices in the country reducing from eight to three. The cuts follow AkzoNobel’s divestment of 70 decorative paints stores and a building adhesives business, leading to a reduced need for support staff.
