Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Chemical Invisibility Cloaks Thwart Pesky Mosquitoes

ACS Meeting News: Compounds found on the skin can confuse the pesky critters and keep them from biting

by Bethany Halford
September 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The secret to keeping mosquitoes at bay may be buried within our own skin. Researchers led by Ulrich R. Bernier of USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, in Gainesville, Fla., reported that certain compounds secreted through human skin or formed by bacteria on the skin can render people invisible to mosquitoes. The researchers have been working on the project since the 1990s while trying to answer the question: What makes certain people more attractive than others to mosquitoes? Bernier’s team is still searching for a definitive answer to that question, but meanwhile they have discovered that small heterocycles, such as 1-methylpiperazine, can effectively cloak a person from detection by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The compounds don’t work like DEET, or N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide, the active ingredient in many bug sprays that repels the biting insects. Rather, the small heterocycles make it so the mosquitoes don’t realize a person is in the vicinity. The compounds could be used to make novel bite-prevention creams and lotions for folks who don’t like the smell or astringency of DEET. Bernier and colleagues have patented the compounds for these uses (U.S. Patent 8,207,157 B2).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soap scents versus mosquitoes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volatile soil molecules entice ants to nest
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sweetgrass Compounds Repel Mosquitoes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE