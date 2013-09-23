Bruker Acquires Microscopy Firm

Bruker has purchased Prairie Technologies, a Middleton, Wis.-based supplier of fluorescence microscopy products. Bruker will operate the 17-year-old business as a unit within its Nano Surfaces division, which provides atomic force microscopy systems. The acquisition allows Bruker to enter the fluorescence microscopy market, which consists of multipoint scanning confocal, single-photon confocal, and multiphoton products. Bruker pegs the market at $150 million per year. Prairie had sales of about $11 million last year and employs about 30 people.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter