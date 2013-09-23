Advertisement

09138-cover-Dollarsign2cxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 23, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 38

Unemployment edged down and salaries rose, according to survey of ACS members

Cover image:

Credit:

Drug Development

2013 Salaries & Employment

Unemployment edged down and salaries rose, according to survey of ACS members

Global Arsenic Crisis

Models for predicting toxic hot spots improve, but more direct monitoring is needed

A Powerful Dot Of Solar Energy

ACS Meeting News: Solar cells painted with quantum dots could mean more electricity from lower-cost technology

  • Business

    Raising Farmers’ Yields In Asia

    Spurred by better intellectual property protection, the world’s top crop protection firms target Asia for growth

  • Biological Chemistry

    A Bioshield Against Chemical Weapons

    Enzymes, unlike current antidotes, may be able to protect people from sarin gas and other nerve agents

  • Materials

    Waves To Wire

    Electroactive polymers are taking on hydraulic devices in the emerging wave-energy sector, but both face challenges

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Nanotech Leaders Convene In Beijing

Heads of leading nanotechnology research centers discuss common challenges to their science

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

When Astronauts Need To Go, Great Balls O’ Lightning

 

