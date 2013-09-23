2013 Salaries & Employment
Unemployment edged down and salaries rose, according to survey of ACS members
September 23, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 38
Unemployment edged down and salaries rose, according to survey of ACS members
Cover image:
Credit:
Unemployment edged down and salaries rose, according to survey of ACS members
Models for predicting toxic hot spots improve, but more direct monitoring is needed
ACS Meeting News: Solar cells painted with quantum dots could mean more electricity from lower-cost technology
Spurred by better intellectual property protection, the world’s top crop protection firms target Asia for growth
Enzymes, unlike current antidotes, may be able to protect people from sarin gas and other nerve agents
Electroactive polymers are taking on hydraulic devices in the emerging wave-energy sector, but both face challenges
Heads of leading nanotechnology research centers discuss common challenges to their science