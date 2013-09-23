Advertisement

Materials

Business

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 38
[+]Enlarge
Augello
Photo of Rob Augello
Augello

Rob Augello has joined Hubbard-Hall as manager of corporate procurement. Most recently, he was a procurement manager for VeruTek Technologies. Based in Waterbury, Conn., Hubbard-Hall is a privately held chemical supplier.

Robert Forrester has been promoted from president and chief operating officer of Verastem to become its president and chief executive officer. In addition, Christoph Westphal, formerly chairman and CEO, has become executive chairman of the firm. With headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., Verastem is focused on discovering and developing drugs to treat cancer by the targeted killing of cancer stem cells.

William Fry has been promoted to controller at Gelest. He had been assistant controller at the company. Based in Morrisville, Pa., Gelest manufactures organosilicon compounds, metal-organic compounds, and silicones.

Justin Hughey has been appointed to lead the particle design sciences efforts at Hovione’s East Windsor, N.J., site. Most recently, he served as the director of research for Austin, Texas-based Enavail, which provides particle engineering expertise for increasing the bioavailability of protein and peptide compounds and drugs. Hovione is a global company focused on the development and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug product intermediates.

Douglas Joy has been appointed general manager of North Brunswick, N.J.-based Heraeus Sensor Technology USA. He had been general manager and vice president of Nanmac in Framingham, Mass. Joy succeeds Dave Molnar, who will retire at the end of this year. Heraeus Sensor Technology USA is the U.S. sales, technical support, and distribution operation for the platinum resistance temperature detector sensor line of products manufactured by Heraeus Sensor Technology, which has headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany.

Jitesh Mehta has joined Avantor Performance Materials as director of sales and marketing for electronic materials in North America and Europe. Prior to joining Avantor, he served as vice president of systems performance components at Veeco. In addition, Gary Dailey has been appointed global marketing director for electronic materials at Avantor. Most recently, Dailey served as director of electronic solutions, a segment of Avantor’s electronic materials business. Based in Center Valley, Pa., Avantor manufactures and markets high-performance chemistries and materials worldwide.

Thomas G. Powell has been named vice president of corporate risk at DuPont. In his new role, Powell will lead DuPont’s strategic efforts in protecting proprietary information. He has held a range of business and regional leadership roles, including leading DuPont China and DuPont Protection Technologies (DPT). Christopher Marc Doyle has been named president of DPT. Most recently, Doyle was DPT’s global market and product director.

Greg Roda has joined Gevo as its chief commercial officer. Most recently, he was CEO of Outlast Technologies. Gevo is a renewable chemicals and next-generation biofuels company.

Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of new hires and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

