Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

California Takes Aim At Flame Retardants

Legislation: Bill proposes eliminating legal requirements for flame retardants in foam insulation for buildings

by Cheryl Hogue
September 19, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

California would take the first step toward eliminating legal requirements for flame-retardant chemical additives in plastic foam building insulation, under a bill before Gov. Edmund G. (Jerry) Brown Jr. (D). He is expected to sign it.

Plastic foam insulation is a key component of many commercial and residential buildings. This material is flammable, so to meet building codes, makers of insulation add flame retardants. Those standards also generally require use of a thermal barrier, which delays ignition of the insulation during a fire.

Earlier this month, the California State Legislature passed a bill, AB 127, in response to concerns about potential risk from some flame retardants, such as hexabromocyclododecane. Critics who oppose the use of flame retardants and question the chemicals’ effectiveness argue that the state should change its standards and allow insulation without retardants.

The bill wouldn’t directly change building fire-safety standards. Instead, it would require the California fire marshal to review current flammability standards for building insulation. The fire marshal could then propose updated standards that do not mandate foam fire-retardant additives. Should California change the standards, it could pave the way for other states to follow suit.

The Energy Efficient Foam Coalition, part of the industry association American Chemistry Council, pledges to work with the fire marshal “to validate the existing flammability standards.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE