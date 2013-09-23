Columbia Labs Buys Molecular Profiles

Boston’s Columbia Laboratories has acquired Molecular Profiles, a Nottingham, England-based drug development services company. Columbia will pay $16.7 million in cash and another $8.3 million in stock. Molecular Profiles had revenues of about $9 million for the fiscal year ending July 31. Over the past four years, its revenues have been growing about 15% annually. The acquisition will expand Columbia’s business, now focused on R&D for women’s health care and drug delivery, into formulation development and manufacturing for the pharmaceutical outsourcing market.
