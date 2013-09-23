Dow Will Retain Plastics Additives

Dow Chemical has decided not to divest its plastics additives business, which it put on the selling block in March along with other unwanted businesses totaling $1.5 billion in annual sales. At a Credit Suisse investor conference last week, Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris said the additives business was being undervalued by potential buyers. Liveris indicated that Dow continues to look for new owners for another group of businesses—epoxy resins, European building materials, and commodity chlorine derivatives—which have combined sales of about $6 billion. The company disclosed that they were for sale in August.
