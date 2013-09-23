France’s Novacap Buys Stake In Chinese Firm

The French industrial chemicals maker Novacap has acquired a controlling stake in Taixing Yangzi Pharm Chemical, a Chinese manufacturer of p-aminophenol, a raw material for the analgesic acetaminophen. Novacap produces acetaminophen at a plant in Wuxi, China, and is a Yangzi customer. Yangzi had sales last year of close to $100 million. According to Novacap, the Chinese firm upgraded its manufacturing technology from iron reduction to catalytic hydrogenation during 2010 and 2011.
