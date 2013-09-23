GM Expands Michigan Battery Laboratory

General Motors has more than doubled the size of its battery systems laboratory in Warren, Mich., to 85,000 sq ft. The facility is used to test battery packs and battery cells for GM cars such as the Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Spark EV, and Cadillac ELR. In addition to increased capacity for testing, the lab features equipment to develop components such as chargers and to prototype new battery packs for vehicles in development. Work at the lab will help increase battery performance while decreasing costs, according to GM.
