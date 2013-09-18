Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Huntsman Grabs Rockwood’s Titanium Dioxide Unit

Restructuring: Company will add operation to its own, then sell combined business

by Michael McCoy
September 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

WHITE LIST
[+]Enlarge
Huntsman will be number two TiO2 producer following transaction
NOTE: 2012 global capacity was around 6 million metric tons. SOURCE: Huntsman, TZMI
A pie chart shows the titanium dioxide market share for various firms. The combination of Huntsman and Rockwood is in second place.
Huntsman will be number two TiO2 producer following transaction
NOTE: 2012 global capacity was around 6 million metric tons. SOURCE: Huntsman, TZMI

Continuing a shakeup in the titanium dioxide pigment industry, Huntsman Corp. has agreed to acquire Rockwood Holdings’ business in TiO2 and several other chemicals. Huntsman plans to combine the Rockwood pigment business with its own TiO2 operation and then unload the combination in a public stock offering by 2016.

The purchase will cost Huntsman $1.1 billion plus $225 million in Rockwood pension obligations. The businesses employ about 3,300 people worldwide and had sales last year of $1.5 billion. Earnings before taxes were $105 million.

The deal includes operations in iron oxide pigments, wood preservatives, water treatment chemicals, and elastomers, but titanium dioxide, at 66% of sales, is clearly the focus. By combining the Rockwood titanium dioxide business with its own, Huntsman will create the world’s second-largest TiO2 producer after DuPont.

TiO2, a white pigment added to almost every can of paint, has become something of a hot potato for Huntsman, Rockwood, and DuPont—a commodity chemical that does well in good times and horribly in bad times, like those of the past decade. Earlier this year, Rockwood bought out its partner, Kemira, in the business so it could arrange its exit more easily. And DuPont recently decided to divest its performance chemicals division, the largest piece of which is titanium dioxide.

Huntsman CEO Peter Huntsman said now is a good time to engineer a transaction in titanium dioxide. “We anticipate TiO2 demand will continue to recover in the coming quarters,” he told investors, promising that combining the two businesses will yield $130 million in annual cost savings. The company will then “further unlock value” through the stock offering, the CEO said.

Stock analysts see logic in the plan. John Roberts at UBS Securities called the acquisition yet another in Huntsman’s long history of “bottom of the cycle” deals. At Jefferies & Co., analyst Laurence Alexander said the transaction is “classic Huntsman: a fixer-upper of a quasi-commodity.”

For Rockwood, the sale is the latest in a string of divestments that have brought in proceeds of close to $3.5 billion and shrunk the company to about one-third of its former size. By the time the sale to Huntsman is done, Rockwood will consist only of businesses in metal treatment and lithium chemicals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AkzoNobel, Axalta in talks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tronox to acquire TiO2 rival Cristal
Huntsman spin-off to include textiles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE