Invista Plans Big Ammonia Facility

Invista plans to build an anhydrous ammonia unit at a cost of more than $500 million at its facility in Victoria, Texas. The company says it will take advantage of newly abundant natural gas supplies to produce 400,000 metric tons of anhydrous ammonia annually plus hydrogen and steam. Scheduled to open in 2017, the plant will supply Invista’s nylon intermediates operation at the Victoria site. Invista says the unit’s energy efficiency will place it among the top 10% of similarly sized plants. Others with recent plans to build large ammonia plants in the U.S. include EuroChem, Dyno Nobel, Mosaic, Koch Nitrogen, and Northern Plains Nitrogen. All five are planning projects in which the ammonia will be used for fertilizer.
