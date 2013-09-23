Kelco, Saudi Firm To Make Xanthan Gum

Saudi Arabia’s Basic Chemical Industries and Atlanta’s CP Kelco plan to jointly build and operate a xanthan gum facility in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, with a capacity of 5,000 to 10,000 metric tons per year. The output will be used mainly by Saudi Aramco and Saudi Arabia National Oil Co. for oil-field applications; some will be exported. Xanthan gum, a biopolymer made from secretions of the bacterium Xanthomonas campestris, provides rheology control in drilling and fracturing fluids.
