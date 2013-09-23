Other Organizations

Juan Colberg has been elected new cochair of the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) Pharmaceutical Roundtable. Colberg is director of technology and innovation for pharmaceutical sciences at Pfizer. He succeeds Michael Kopach, a principal research scientist at Eli Lilly & Co., and will work with the roundtable’s cochair, David Leahy, a senior research investigator at Bristol-Myers Squibb. The ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable is a partnership between GCI and pharmaceutical-related corporations that is aimed at increasing the integration of green chemistry and green engineering in drug discovery and production.
Nancy Ryan Gray has received a Business Women Award from the Providence Business News. The award honors her accomplishments as president and director of Gordon Research Conferences for the past 10 years. During that time, she has increased the organization’s number of conferences and participants, increased revenue, expanded into Asia, and boosted the number of Gordon Research Seminars for young scientists and students. Based in West Kingstown, R.I., Gordon Research Conferences is a nonprofit organization that provides an international forum for the presentation and discussion of frontier research in the biological, chemical, and physical sciences.
