People

Other Organizations

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 38
[+]Enlarge
Colberg
Photo of Juan Colberg
Colberg

Juan Colberg has been elected new cochair of the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) Pharmaceutical Roundtable. Colberg is director of technology and innovation for pharmaceutical sciences at Pfizer. He succeeds Michael Kopach, a principal research scientist at Eli Lilly & Co., and will work with the roundtable’s cochair, David Leahy, a senior research investigator at Bristol-Myers Squibb. The ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable is a partnership between GCI and pharmaceutical-related corporations that is aimed at increasing the integration of green chemistry and green engineering in drug discovery and production.

[+]Enlarge
Gray
Photo of Nancy Ryan Gray
Gray

Nancy Ryan Gray has received a Business Women Award from the Providence Business News. The award honors her accomplishments as president and director of Gordon Research Conferences for the past 10 years. During that time, she has increased the organization’s number of conferences and participants, increased revenue, expanded into Asia, and boosted the number of Gordon Research Seminars for young scientists and students. Based in West Kingstown, R.I., Gordon Research Conferences is a nonprofit organization that provides an international forum for the presentation and discussion of frontier research in the biological, chemical, and physical sciences.

Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of new hires and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

