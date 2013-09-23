Oxford Spin-off Readies Chili Tester

A chili sensor developed by an Oxford University electrochemist will be manufactured by the Singapore chemical sensor company Bio-X. The technology comes from the labs of Richard Compton, who developed a carbon nanotube-modified electrode that is sensitive to capsaicinoids, the chemicals in chilies that provide their characteristic heat. Bio-X says it will target food companies that want to determine the quality of their raw materials.
