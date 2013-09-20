Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ranbaxy Imports Hit A Wall

Generic Drugs: Products from plant in India are banned by U.S.

by Jean-François Tremblay
September 20, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Ranbaxy Laboratories’ headquarters outside of New Delhi.
Photo of Ranbaxy Laboratories’ office outside of New Delhi, India.
Credit: Newscom
Ranbaxy Laboratories’ headquarters outside of New Delhi.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has banned imports of all pharmaceuticals made by a Ranbaxy Laboratories facility in Mohali, India, where the company recently initiated new quality-control systems.

FDA’s action will further set back the Indian firm’s struggle to project itself as a global supplier of generic drugs. In May, the company agreed to pay a record fine of $500 million to the U.S. Department of Justice for knowingly manufacturing substandard drugs at its facilities in Paonta Sahib and Dewas, India. And last November, Ranbaxy recalled batches of generic Lipitor in the U.S. after finding they possibly contained glass particles.

An import alert issued by FDA said agency inspections in September and December 2012 found significant current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) violations at Ranbaxy’s Mohali facility, including failure to adequately investigate manufacturing problems and failure to establish adequate procedures to ensure quality. FDA maintains and updates manufacturing standards that all drugs sold in the U.S. must meet.

Ranbaxy responded that it will cooperate with FDA and “take all steps necessary” to address the agency’s concerns. In its 2012 annual report, Ranbaxy claimed that it had recently installed several systems to improve quality at the Mohali plant.

A desire by some Ranbaxy managers to cut costs at the expense of quality may explain the manufacturing problems discovered in Mohali, speculates Peter Saxon, president of Saxon International, a New Jersey-based manufacturing consulting firm that has advised dozens of companies in China, India, and other countries on FDA compliance. According to Saxon, Indian pharmaceutical managers often market themselves to potential employers as being able to save money by skirting cGMP rules.

Piyush Nahar, a stock analyst at the investment firm Jefferies & Co., told clients that FDA’s latest action will affect Ranbaxy’s profit margins and its ability to gain regulatory approvals for its products. Investors fled Ranbaxy’s stock on news of the FDA ban, pushing it down 29%. Shares of Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo, Ran­baxy’s majority owner, slumped 6%.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dr. Reddy’s struggles to meet FDA concerns
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Issued Warning Letter to Cadila Healthcare
Daiichi Quits On Ranbaxy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE