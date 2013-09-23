Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Smallest Phase-Change Material To Date

Germanium telluride nanowires could lead to new types of ultracompact digital memory devices

by Journal News and Community
September 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
A model (above) depicts a carbon nanotube (gray) filled with germanium telluride, a phase-changing material. A micrograph (right) shows the actual tubes and the placement of the Ge (purple) and Te (green) atoms.
A model (left) depicts a carbon nanotube (gray) filled with germanium telluride, a phase-changing material. A micrograph (right) shows the actual tubes and the placement of the Ge (purple) and Te (green) atoms.
Credit: Nano Lett.
A model (above) depicts a carbon nanotube (gray) filled with germanium telluride, a phase-changing material. A micrograph (right) shows the actual tubes and the placement of the Ge (purple) and Te (green) atoms.

To build fast smartphones and tablet computers that can store troves of data, some engineers have tinkered with memory devices that rely on phase-changing chalcogenide materials. With a little pulse of heat, these materials quickly morph between crystalline and amorphous states, which serve as 1s and 0s in memory cells. Researchers have now developed a synthesis technique leading to the smallest working phase-change material yet: one-dimensional germanium-telluride nanowires with diameters less than 2 nm (Nano Lett. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/nl4010354). To make the nanowires, Cristina E. Giusca of the U.K.’s National Physical Laboratory and her team used carbon nanotubes as templates, filling the inner cores of the nanotubes with molten GeTe using capillary action. They showed that the resulting amorphous GeTe nanowires can be converted to the crystalline state and back again when heated by a beam of electrons. Giusca thinks the wires could lay the foundation for completely novel architectures for memory devices. Her team is currently working toward integrating the nanowires into simple devices.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The microprocessor turns 50
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aromatic bowl molecules could make new electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Colloidal chemistry route to materials with diamond crystal structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE