Environment

Study Finds Low Methane Loss

by Jeff Johnson
September 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 38
A peer-reviewed study finds little methane loss from fracking.
A well-drilling rig works in the eastern plains of Colorado to reach the Niobrara Shale formation.
Credit: iStock
Methane losses from hydraulic fracturing wells were found to be quite low, only 0.42% of gross gas production at a well site, according to a study released last week (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1304880110). The peer-reviewed study was led by researchers at the University of Texas, Austin, and sponsored by nine U.S. drilling companies and the advocacy group Environmental Defense Fund. The study examines 190 U.S. natural gas drilling sites. Although the study was conducted by independent engineers, the sites were selected by the nine companies. The methane loss was slightly less than EPA’s most recent estimate of 0.47% of production, which is based on industry-supplied data, but far below other nonindustry research-based estimates ranging from 6 to 12%.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

