UN Report Confirms Sarin Use In Syria

A chemical attack on Aug. 21 in the Damascus region of Syria, which killed an estimated 1,400 civilians, was delivered by bombs containing the nerve gas sarin, according to the United Nations. After almost four weeks of inspections and tests, the UN issued its report, saying almost all of the samples of urine and blood taken from victims in various neighborhoods after the attack tested positive for sarin in rigorous lab analyses. The report examined warheads with liquid capacities of about 56 L and found evidence of sarin in the environment near the impact sites. The UN’s analysis leaves “little doubt” that widespread suspicions about the attack are correct, says James C. Lewis, communications director at the Center for Arms Control & Non-Proliferation. The UN was not tasked with assigning blame for the attack.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter