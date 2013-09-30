2014 PHYS Awards Available

The American Chemical Society Division of Physical Chemistry (PHYS) seeks nominations for its 2014 awards.
The Award in Experimental Physical Chemistry recognizes outstanding contributions in the field. The winner will receive a plaque and a $3,000 honorarium and will be invited to present a lecture at the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco.
The Award in Theoretical Chemistry is jointly sponsored by PHYS and the Telluride Schools on Theoretical Chemistry. The winner will present a lecture at the 2015 summer school, which will be held in Telluride, Colo. The winner will also receive a $3,000 honorarium and a certificate and be invited to present his or her work at the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco.
Two additional awards will be given, one each in theoretical and experimental physical chemistry, to honor achievements by investigators in the early stages of their careers. Each recipient will receive a plaque and $1,500 for travel expenses to present a lecture at the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco.
For more information, visit http://phys-acs.org/awards/nominations_2014.html. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1.
