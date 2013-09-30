Advertisement

09139-cover-liberatorcxd.jpg
September 30, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 39

Tinkerers show their 3-D printers can make almost anything—what worries people is that some have made firearms

Volume 91 | Issue 39
3-D Printing

Making Everything In The Desktop 3-D Workshop

Tinkerers show their 3-D printers can make almost anything—what worries people is that some have made firearms

Chemistry Fuels Racing

ACS Meeting News: Science and engineering provide a spark to help make race cars run their best

Measuring Methane Lost During Fracking

University of Texas study finds low greenhouse gas emissions from hydraulic fracturing

  • Physical Chemistry

    ‘Gravity’

    Space thriller explores the solitude of exploration and the strength of the human spirit

  • Business

    Activist Shareholders Push Chemical Firms Into Major Changes

    Over the past year, aggressive investors have looked for ways to enhance the stock value of companies

  • Policy

    Data On Chemicals Get Easier To Find

    Environmental Protection Agency’s online tool improves public access to information

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Smartphone Snaps Nanoparticle Pics

A lightweight attachment converts a cell phone’s camera into a mini handheld fluorescence microscope

Business & Policy Concentrates

