Making Everything In The Desktop 3-D Workshop
Tinkerers show their 3-D printers can make almost anything—what worries people is that some have made firearms
September 30, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 39
Tinkerers show their 3-D printers can make almost anything—what worries people is that some have made firearms
Cover image:
Credit:
Tinkerers show their 3-D printers can make almost anything—what worries people is that some have made firearms
ACS Meeting News: Science and engineering provide a spark to help make race cars run their best
University of Texas study finds low greenhouse gas emissions from hydraulic fracturing
Space thriller explores the solitude of exploration and the strength of the human spirit
Over the past year, aggressive investors have looked for ways to enhance the stock value of companies
Environmental Protection Agency’s online tool improves public access to information
A lightweight attachment converts a cell phone’s camera into a mini handheld fluorescence microscope