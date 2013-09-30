Air Products Bows To Pershing Square

Bowing to pressure from investor William Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management, Air Products & Chemicals says Chairman and CEO John E. McGlade will retire in 2014. In addition, the firm says three new directors supported by Ackman will immediately join its board, replacing three others who are stepping down. Among the new directors is Seifi Ghasemi, CEO of specialty chemical maker Rockwood Holdings. Ackman is a well-known activist investor who buys shares in companies he considers undervalued, hoping to force managerial and financial changes (see page 20). His firm revealed in July that it had bought a nearly 10% stake in Air Products. McGlade, who has been CEO since 2007, will stay on until the board chooses a successor, after which he will remain as chairman for a transition period.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter