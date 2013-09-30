Alternatives For Flame Retardant Analyzed

Two flame retardants are viable alternatives to hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD) in building insulation, EPA concludes in a draft report. HBCD, a flame retardant used in polystyrene insulation, is persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic, according to the agency. EPA is scrutinizing HBCD for potential regulation, and the chemical was targeted for global phaseout under a United Nations treaty earlier this year (C&EN, May 13, page 6). One of the HBCD alternatives identified in the draft is a butadiene-styrene brominated copolymer that Dow Chemical is commercializing (C&EN, June 17, page 20). EPA says this chemical has low toxicity and low potential for bioaccumulation. The second alternative is a bromoether derivative of tetrabromobisphenol A, which EPA says is moderately toxic and has high potential for bioaccumulation. Both alternatives are persistent, EPA adds.
