Amgen Will Open China R&D Center

California-based biotech giant Amgen plans to open an R&D center on the campus of China’s ShanghaiTech University. The center will be part of a larger partnership between Amgen and the school around advancing drug discovery and translational research in China. ShanghaiTech is counting on the center to help it become a world leader in antibody research. Amgen, for its part, has set a goal of launching its first products in China by 2015.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter