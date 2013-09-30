Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Answering Curiosity Questions On Mars

Collection of reports details different environment examined with rover’s geochemistry instruments

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
September 30, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems
The Mars rover Curiosity scoops samples of dirt from the martian surface in this mosaic of images taken by one of the rover’s cameras.
Mars rover Curiosity
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems
The Mars rover Curiosity scoops samples of dirt from the martian surface in this mosaic of images taken by one of the rover’s cameras.

NASA’s Curiosity rover has spent the past year studying several geochemically complex areas on the surface of Mars. Curiosity carries the most sophisticated suite of analytical instruments ever deployed to an extraterrestrial destination. The rover drilled into rocks, ground up samples, and processed the samples in ovens and in mass and X-ray spectrometers. International teams of dozens of scientists have now had a chance to analyze the data and assemble a collection of reports detailing the findings (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1244258). Curiosity had previously hinted that ancient Mars had a watery, moderate pH environment that would have been hospitable to organisms (C&EN, March 18, page 7). The myriad new results include detection of alkaline and fractionated magma, which were never before seen on Mars but are profoundly similar to Earth’s igneous rocks. Heated samples of Mars’s crust released volatile compounds such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, water, and oxygen, which scientists suggest could have been incorporated from the planet’s atmosphere. The data from this examination, the scientists say, give an unprecedented understanding of the nature of Earth’s planetary neighbor.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE