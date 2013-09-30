BASF Launches U.S. Ecovio Production

BASF has begun production in the U.S. of Ecovio, a blend of polylactic acid and its own Ecoflex, a compostable polyester copolymer made from adipic acid, terephthalic acid, and butanediol. The plastic, which was offered in the U.S. but produced in Germany, is now also being made at the Picayune, Miss., site of partner Heritage Plastics. Ecovio is used in applications such as compostable garbage bags.
