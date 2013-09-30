Call For Nominations For Chemical Pioneer Award

The American Institute of Chemists (AIC) seeks nominations for two of its top awards.
The 2014 Chemical Pioneer Award recognizes chemists, chemical engineers, or their associates who have made outstanding contributions that have had a major impact on advances in chemical science and industry and/or the chemical profession. Nominations are due by Oct. 18 and should consist of a nominating letter, a curriculum vitae, and two letters of support.
The 2014 AIC Gold Medal, jointly awarded by AIC and the Chemical Heritage Foundation, recognizes service to the science of chemistry and to the profession of chemistry or chemical engineering in the U.S. Nominations are due by Oct. 4 and should consist of a nominating letter, a curriculum vitae, and two letters of support.
All nominations should be mailed to Sarah Reisert, Attn: The AIC Chemical Pioneers Nomination, Chemical Heritage Foundation, 315 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106. They can also be e-mailed to SReisert@chemheritage.org.
