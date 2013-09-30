Advertisement

People

Call For Nominations For Chemical Pioneer Award

by Linda Wang
September 30, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 39
The American Institute of Chemists (AIC) seeks nominations for two of its top awards.

The 2014 Chemical Pioneer Award recognizes chemists, chemical engineers, or their associates who have made outstanding contributions that have had a major impact on advances in chemical science and industry and/or the chemical profession. Nominations are due by Oct. 18 and should consist of a nominating letter, a curriculum vitae, and two letters of support.

The 2014 AIC Gold Medal, jointly awarded by AIC and the Chemical Heritage Foundation, recognizes service to the science of chemistry and to the profession of chemistry or chemical engineering in the U.S. Nominations are due by Oct. 4 and should consist of a nominating letter, a curriculum vitae, and two letters of support.

All nominations should be mailed to Sarah Reisert, Attn: The AIC Chemical Pioneers Nomination, Chemical Heritage Foundation, 315 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106. They can also be e-mailed to SReisert@chemheritage.org.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

