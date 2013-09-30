Call For Nominations For Kavli Prize

The Norwegian Academy of Science & Letters seeks nominations for the Kavli Prize, which honors outstanding scientific achievements in astrophysics, nanoscience, and neuroscience. The prize, one for each of the three fields, consists of $1 million, a scroll, and a gold medal.
The Kavli Prize is a partnership between the Norwegian Academy of Science & Letters, The Kavli Foundation, and the Norwegian Ministry of Education & Research. Nominations are due by Dec. 1 and should be submitted online at www.kavliprize.no.
