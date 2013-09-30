Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemistry In Motion In Indianapolis

September 30, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Celebrity chef and author Alton Brown debunks 10 common food myths during C&EN’s 90th anniversary celebration.
Photo of celebrity chef and author Alton Brown using science to debunk 10 common food myths during C&EN’s 90th anniversary celebration.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Celebrity chef and author Alton Brown debunks 10 common food myths during C&EN’s 90th anniversary celebration.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
ACS President-Elect Thomas J. Barton (from left), ACS President Marinda Li Wu, and ACS Immediate Past-President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri glam up for the Heroes of Chemistry dinner.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
John C. Lechleiter (from left), chairman, president, and CEO of Eli Lilly & Co., attends the Women Chemists Committee luncheon with ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs and ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr.
Credit: Photo by Lara Kadylak
Brian Mathes (left), an alternate councilor for the Indiana Section, and José M. Cintron of Lilly, who is a former ACS Scholar, draw names for a raffle during the Celebrate Science Indiana outreach event to support the ACS Scholars Program.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
The candidates for 2014 president-elect, G. Bryan Balazs (from left), Diane Grob Schmidt, and Charles E. Kolb Jr., pause for a photo at the expo.
A little Einstein shows his science savvy at the Celebrate Science Indiana outreach event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Wu (from left) attends The Kavli Foundation lectures with Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Martin D. Burke, Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Harry B. Gray, Jacobs, and Carroll.
Exhibitor Conan Collins (left) of Parr Instrument Co. and Jian Yu of the University of Hawaii, Manoa, discuss instrumentation at the expo.
Alexia Finotello (left) and Chanda Klinker, both of Dow Chemical, bring energy to the Younger Chemists Committee/Member Insurance Fun Run.
Alan Alda (left), who is best known for his role in the TV series “M*A*S*H,” makes Sharon Sibilia of Princeton, N.J., laugh during his talk on science communication at the open board meeting. Alda is a writer, author, director, and science advocate.
Soha Albukhari, a graduate student at Michigan Technological University, listens intently during the Women Chemists of Color Networking Social.
Al Ribes (center), chair of the Committee on Minority Affairs, catches up with past CMA chairs Linette Watkins (left) and Allison Aldridge. CMA celebrated its 20th anniversary with special symposia.
Jyothi Dhuguru (right) of the University of Miami explains her research to Matthew Hart of Grand Valley State University during Sci-Mix.
A group of friends—mostly graduate students in chemistry— freeze for a quick photo in front of the ice sculpture at C&EN’s 90th anniversary reception.

 

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Weapons
The OPCW’s never-ending fight to eliminate chemical weapons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Regulation
The chemical enterprise braces for a second Trump presidency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Publishing
Monitoring the papers that are fed to AI

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE