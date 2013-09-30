Chemistry In Motion In Indianapolis

Celebrity chef and author Alton Brown debunks 10 common food myths during C&EN’s 90th anniversary celebration.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Celebrity chef and author Alton Brown debunks 10 common food myths during C&EN’s 90th anniversary celebration.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
ACS President-Elect Thomas J. Barton (from left), ACS President Marinda Li Wu, and ACS Immediate Past-President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri glam up for the Heroes of Chemistry dinner.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
John C. Lechleiter (from left), chairman, president, and CEO of Eli Lilly & Co., attends the Women Chemists Committee luncheon with ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs and ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr.
Credit: Photo by Lara Kadylak
Brian Mathes (left), an alternate councilor for the Indiana Section, and José M. Cintron of Lilly, who is a former ACS Scholar, draw names for a raffle during the Celebrate Science Indiana outreach event to support the ACS Scholars Program.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
The candidates for 2014 president-elect, G. Bryan Balazs (from left), Diane Grob Schmidt, and Charles E. Kolb Jr., pause for a photo at the expo.
A little Einstein shows his science savvy at the Celebrate Science Indiana outreach event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Wu (from left) attends The Kavli Foundation lectures with Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Martin D. Burke, Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Harry B. Gray, Jacobs, and Carroll.
Exhibitor Conan Collins (left) of Parr Instrument Co. and Jian Yu of the University of Hawaii, Manoa, discuss instrumentation at the expo.
Alexia Finotello (left) and Chanda Klinker, both of Dow Chemical, bring energy to the Younger Chemists Committee/Member Insurance Fun Run.
Alan Alda (left), who is best known for his role in the TV series “M*A*S*H,” makes Sharon Sibilia of Princeton, N.J., laugh during his talk on science communication at the open board meeting. Alda is a writer, author, director, and science advocate.
Soha Albukhari, a graduate student at Michigan Technological University, listens intently during the Women Chemists of Color Networking Social.
Al Ribes (center), chair of the Committee on Minority Affairs, catches up with past CMA chairs Linette Watkins (left) and Allison Aldridge. CMA celebrated its 20th anniversary with special symposia.
Jyothi Dhuguru (right) of the University of Miami explains her research to Matthew Hart of Grand Valley State University during Sci-Mix.
A group of friends—mostly graduate students in chemistry— freeze for a quick photo in front of the ice sculpture at C&EN’s 90th anniversary reception.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter