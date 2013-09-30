China Technology Centers Open

Huntsman Corp. and Praxair have opened technology centers in Shanghai. Huntsman’s center, in the Minhang economic and technological development zone, is a $40 million facility that can accommodate 400 technical experts. It complements an existing Huntsman technology center in Shanghai that opened in 2008. Praxair’s six-floor center in the Jinqiao development zone incorporates pilot and demonstration facilities intended to support customers in industries such as pharmaceuticals, water treatment, electronics, and steel.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter