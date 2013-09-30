Cyril Parkanyi, 79, a professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton, died on April 26.
Parkanyi received a B.S. in 1954 and an M.S. in 1956 from Charles University in Prague and a Ph.D. from the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences (now the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic) in Prague in 1962.
Early in his career, he joined the Institute of Physical Chemistry at the Czech Academy of Sciences, where he worked as a senior research scientist until 1968.
He accepted a position on the faculty of the University of Texas, El Paso, in 1969, eventually becoming a professor of chemistry and chair of the department.
Parkanyi then joined FAU’s chemistry and biochemistry department in 1989 as professor and chair, holding the latter position until 1994. He served as interim chair from 2010 until the time of his death. He was instrumental in establishing the Ph.D. program in chemistry at FAU.
Credited with more than 200 publications and numerous book chapters, Parkanyi conducted research on physical and theoretical organic chemistry, heterocyclic chemistry, organic synthesis, food chemistry, environmental chemistry, and coordination chemistry. Working extensively with scientists in many countries, he held visiting scientist positions at numerous universities worldwide.
Parkanyi served on the editorial boards of several journals and received awards from the Czech Academy of Sciences, Qatar University, and Cairo University. He joined ACS in 1969.
He enjoyed traveling, orchids, and classical music.
Parkanyi is survived by his wife, Marie; and his son, Michael.
