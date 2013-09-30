Dow And YPF Move On Argentine Shale

Dow Chemical and Argentine oil firm YPF are moving forward with plans to develop shale gas resources in Argentina’s hydrocarbon-rich Vaca Muerta region (C&EN, April 8, page 7). Dow will invest $120 million and YPF will spend $68 million on the project. The partners will initially extract gas from 16 wells, with production potentially reaching 3 million m3 per day. The companies are also looking to expand petrochemical development in the country. Dow operates a gas-fed ethylene cracker in Bahia Blanca, Argentina.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter