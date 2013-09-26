Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Takes Action On Carbon Dioxide Emissions

Regulation: Environment agency proposes standards for new coal, natural gas power plants

by Jeff Johnson
September 26, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mississippi Power
An advanced coal-fired power plant is being constructed in Kemper County, Miss., by Southern Co.
This is a photo of Mississippi Power’s Kemper plant, under construction, an advanced coal-fired power plant that includes carbon capture and sequestration technologies.
Credit: Mississippi Power
An advanced coal-fired power plant is being constructed in Kemper County, Miss., by Southern Co.

Steps that may lead to a future with much-reduced carbon dioxide emissions from coal and natural gas power plants were put forth in a series of announcements at the end of September by the Environmental Protection Agency.

On Sept. 20, the agency proposed a limit on CO2 emissions from new coal and natural gas power plants. Unlike a previous EPA proposal, issued in April 2012 and later withdrawn, this one sets different standards for coal and gas plants: New large gas-fired plants must meet a limit of 1,000 lb of CO2 per MW-hour, and coal-fired and smaller gas-fired power plants are limited to 1,100 lb per MW-hour. But coal-fired plants can receive an additional seven years to comply if they install technologies resulting in greater emissions reductions.

State-of-the-art gas power plants can already meet the proposed new CO2 emissions standard, EPA officials say. But conventional coal-fired power plants average some 1,800 lb of CO2 per MW-hour. New coal-fired plants could not meet the requirement without using carbon capture and sequestration technologies.

Edison Electric Institute and other electric utility associations say those technologies are “neither adequately demonstrated nor economically feasible.”

But EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy says the standards are “flexible and achievable” and “pave a path forward for the next generation of power plants.” She pointed to several coal-fired power plants under construction that will comply. All but one, however, use coal gasification technologies—also too expensive, the utilities say—to concentrate and capture CO2.

Limits for existing coal- and gas-fired plants—which are responsible for one-third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions—will be proposed in June 2014, McCarthy says. States will lead the way in working with EPA to develop a regulatory approach, and states will implement the regulation, according to EPA. McCarthy says carbon capture technologies are unlikely to be required for existing power plants.

Although environmental groups applaud EPA’s proposal for new power plants, coal-state members of Congress are promising legislation to block the regulation, and attorneys for electric utilities are threatening litigation. The proposal has been posted online for a 60-day comment period.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes industry-backed Affordable Clean Energy plan﻿﻿
EPA Delays Mercury Controls For New Coal-Fired Power Plants
EPA Delays Mercury Controls For New Coal-Fired Power Plants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE