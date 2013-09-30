Hideaki Chihara, 86, an esteemed Japanese chemist and former president of the Japan Association for International Chemical Information (JAICI), died on June 23 from complications of cancer.
Chihara earned a D.Sc. in chemistry from Osaka University in 1948. He conducted postdoctoral research at the National Research Council Canada before returning to Japan to join Osaka University’s chemistry department as an assistant professor in 1961.
He began his work in chemical information in 1955 as one of a group of Japanese volunteer abstractors. That group later formed the Japanese Chemical Abstracts Abstracting Association to ensure that published Japanese research was available to the world’s scientists.
While still a professor at Osaka University, Chihara founded JAICI in 1971. Fluent in English, Chihara partnered with ACS via Chemical Abstracts Service to open the flow of chemistry communication into and out of Japan.
He published 182 scientific papers, 17 review papers, and 40 books and served as editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the Chemical Society of Japan from 1986 until 1988. He retired as president of JAICI in 2009.
Chihara was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953. He received the 1993 Patterson-Crane Award, which is presented jointly by ACS’s Dayton and Columbus Sections for meritorious contributions to chemical literature and documentation.
