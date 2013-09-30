Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Bonding

Hydrogen Bonds Visualized

Microscopy: AFM reveals details of intermolecular interactions

by Jyllian Kemsley
September 30, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Credit: Science
Credit: Science
\

 

\
Credit: Science
Credit: Science
\

 

\

AFM images of 8-hydroxyquinoline on a copper surface show hydrogen-bonding interactions at low temperatures (top) and room temperature (bottom); C = gray, H = white, O = red, N = blue, Cu = orange.

Hydrogen bonds are ubiquitous—and universally important—in chemistry. They give water its unique properties, speed or slow reactions, and hold together the three-dimensional shapes of DNA, proteins, and other supramolecular structures. But chemists have never actually seen them.

Now, with high-resolution atomic force microscopy (AFM), they have (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1242603). The stunning images should enhance understanding of hydrogen bonds’ hitherto elusive properties.

AFM has produced several pinup molecular images over the past several years—showing the atoms and bonds in single molecules of pentacene, revealing the bond order of complex molecules, and exposing before and after pictures of molecules undergoing a chemical reaction. Hydrogen bonds are another big win for the technique.

Roughly defined, these bonds are weak attractive interactions between an atom or group of atoms and a hydrogen that is covalently bonded to an atom that is more electronegative than hydrogen (Pure Appl. Chem. 2011, DOI: 10.1351/pac-rec-10-01-02). Hydrogen bonds form when lone pairs of electrons or even those within π clouds are attracted to the slightly electropositive hydrogens, although not strongly enough to form conventional covalent bonds.

In the new work, a team led by chemistry and physics professors Xiaohui Qiu and Zhihai Cheng of China’s National Center for Nanoscience & Technology and physics professor Wei Ji of Renmin University of China used a technique called noncontact AFM to look for intermolecular forces between a variety of compounds. They succeeded with 8-hydroxyquinoline deposited on a copper surface.

At temperatures near absolute zero, the researchers found that 8-hydroxyquinoline formed hydrogen-bonded aggregates, with the electron density of the hydrogen bonds made visible by AFM. Seeing the hydrogen bonds was unexpected, Qiu says, because they have very low electron density. “It was definitely a very exciting moment,” he says.

At room temperature, the researchers also observed hydrogen bonds in dimers and trimers of 8-hydroxyquinoline radicals complexed with copper. The species likely formed through a previously known dehydrogenation reaction of hydroxyl groups on copper surfaces.

“I think this work is seminal,” says Leo Gross, a staff researcher at IBM’s Zurich research center. Gross leads a team that visualized pentacene and has carried out several AFM studies since. He notes that combining interaction forces measured by AFM with density functional theory could yield better understanding of the properties and mechanism of hydrogen bonds.

Some scientists contend hydrogen bonds contain some covalent character, and AFM studies could provide new insights in that debate, says Elangannan Arunan, a chemistry professor at the Indian Institute of Science. Arunan led the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry committee that proposed a new definition of the hydrogen bond in 2010.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
16-carbon ring is doubly antiaromatic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H2S dimer forms hydrogen bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE