Karl R. Lindfors, 75, a professor emeritus at Central Michigan University, died on Feb. 15.
Born in Saginaw, Mich., Lindfors obtained a B.S. in chemistry in 1959 at the University of Michigan and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1963 at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
After a brief stint as a spectroscopist at Tracer Labs in Waltham, Mass., Lindfors joined the faculty at Central Michigan University in 1964 as an assistant professor. He was promoted to associate professor in 1968 and to professor in 1972. He taught a range of courses from first-year general chemistry through graduate-level physical chemistry.
Lindfors served as department chair from 1978 until 1984 and again from 2001 until his retirement in 2003.
He published numerous papers with colleagues and students in the area of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. He was a member of ACS from 1964 until 2003.
Known for his dry sense of humor, he was an avid hunter and accomplished woodworker.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; son, Bryan; daughter, Britt Price; and three grandsons.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter