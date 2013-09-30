Krishna Narasimhan, 72, a retired organic chemist of Pittsburgh, died on March 28.
Born in Madras, India, Narasimhan received a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry in 1967 from the University of Madras.
He conducted postdoctoral research from 1967 until 1970 with Michael P. Cava at Wayne State University and the University of Pennsylvania.
Narasimhan served as a research assistant professor with André S. Dreiding at the University of Zurich from 1970 until 1973. He then worked as a research scientist at the Central Leather Research Institute in Madras and as an associate professor at the University of Madras. He moved to the U.S. in 1981 and worked as a research associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh until 1988.
Subsequently, Narasimhan joined Pressure Chemical in Pittsburgh, where he served as a director of research and development until 1995. He served as a senior staff scientist at OM Group in Cleveland from 1996 until his retirement in 2006.
The author of 52 publications, Narasimhan focused his research on tire adhesion products and catalytic converters using cobalt, nickel, and other metals.
He was elected a fellow of the Royal Institute of Chemistry (now the Royal Society of Chemistry) and of the American Institute of Chemists and was a longtime member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He joined ACS in 1984.
Narasimhan was active in the Indian American Federation of Pittsburgh, Hindu Jain Temple, and Sri Venkateswara Temple of Pittsburgh.
He is survived by his wife, Seetha; son, Krishnan; daughter, Anandhi; and two grandchildren.
