PQ And Albemarle Hire New Executives

Chemical makers PQ Corp. and Albemarle are both hiring new executives. John M. Steitz is joining PQ in the newly created position of chief operating officer, reporting to CEO Michael R. Boyce. Steitz comes to PQ from Avantor Performance Materials, where he had been CEO for a little more than a year. Previously, Steitz was chief operating officer at Albemarle. At Albemarle, meanwhile, D. Michael Wilson is coming aboard as president of the catalyst solutions business. Wilson was previously president of FMC’s specialty chemicals group.
