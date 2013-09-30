Ranbaxy Defends A Drug Patent

In a role reversal, the Indian firm Ranbaxy Laboratories will defend its U.S. patents on Absorica, an acne medication, against a challenge by Actavis, a Swiss generic drug maker. Absorica is an oral absorption capsule containing the active ingredient isotretinoin. It was developed by Ontario-based Cipher Pharmaceuticals, from which Ranbaxy licensed the rights. Actavis has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application challenging two patents that Ranbaxy says expire in 2021. Ranbaxy is itself a frequent challenger of patents on drugs in the U.S. and other countries.
