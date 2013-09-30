Shell Eyes U.S. Gas-To-Liquids Plant

Shell is considering construction of a large natural-gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility in Louisiana’s Ascension Parish. Slated to cost a minimum of $12.5 billion, the facility would convert methane into a combination of H2 and CO known as synthesis gas. Shell catalysts would then convert the syngas into hydrocarbons used as fuels and chemical feedstocks. Shell built the world’s first commercial GTL facility in Malaysia in 1993 and opened its second GTL plant in Qatar in 2011. Sasol announced plans for a Louisiana GTL plant in 2011.
