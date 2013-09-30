Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Smartphone Snaps Nanoparticle Pics

A lightweight attachment converts a cell phone’s camera into a mini handheld fluorescence microscope

by Journal News and Community
September 30, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 39
SAY CHEESE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
With a device attached to a smartphone (left), researchers took pictures of fluorescent nanoparticles (center) and compared them with scanning electron microscope images.
With a small device attached to a smart phone (left), researchers can detect individual fluorescently labeled nanoparticles (center). On the right, a micrograph from a scanning electron microscope (SEM) shows the nanoparticles’ sizes.
Credit: ACS Nano
With a device attached to a smartphone (left), researchers took pictures of fluorescent nanoparticles (center) and compared them with scanning electron microscope images.

By attaching a small, inexpensive gadget to the back of a smartphone, scientists have created a sensitive handheld fluorescence microscope. The attachment allows the phone’s camera to take pictures of fluorescently labeled nanoparticles and virus particles, making the phone a potentially useful portable diagnostic tool for health care workers in developing countries (ACS Nano 2013, DOI: 10.1021/nn4037706). The device, designed by Aydogan Ozcan of UCLA and colleagues, consists of a laser diode to excite fluorescent dyes and a compact system of lenses and filters that remove background noise created by the laser light. The team used the microscope to detect human cytomegalovirus particles, which are between 150 and 300 nm in diameter, and polystyrene beads, which at about 100 nm in diameter were the smallest objects that could be detected. According to Ozcan, the mini microscope is the first portable, cell-phone-based imaging system sensitive enough to resolve individual nanoparticles and viruses. Ozcan started a company called Holomic to commercialize the device, and his group has created smartphone apps for data analysis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

