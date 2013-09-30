Solvay Forms Energy Partnership

Solvay has formed an as-yet-unnamed joint venture with Japanese trading firm Marubeni and French project finance firm CDC Climat to help European companies reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. The venture will initially finance the replacement of a fuel oil boiler at Solvay’s rare-earth refining facility in La Rochelle, France, with a gas turbine and heat-recovery steam generator. The partners plan to undertake similar projects at industrial sites run by Solvay and other firms.
