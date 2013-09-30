Spectroscopy Awards Available

The Coblentz Society is seeking nominations for the following 2013 awards: the Ellis R. Lippincott Award, which recognizes significant contributions and notable achievements in vibrational spectroscopy; the ABB-sponsored Bomem-Michelson Award, which honors a vibrational, molecular, Raman, or electronic spectroscopist; and the Coblentz and William G. Fateley Student Awards, which recognize outstanding spectroscopy students. Deadlines for nominations vary. For more information, visit www.coblentz.org/awards.
