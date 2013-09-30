Advertisement

Education

Get More Teachers Into Industry Labs

September 30, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 39
Now that we’ve seen high school science teachers successfully working in industrial labs during their summer breaks, we need to expand this effort to include grade school and junior high teachers (C&EN, Aug. 12, page 34). With some industry science experience, these teachers can inspire, mentor, and foster even younger students to have an early interest in chemistry and chemical engineering. There are excellent job opportunities in the chemical industry.

Chemistry is different from nearly all of the other sciences taught in school. A child can work with both hands and mind. We still have chemistry sets for children; there must also be a school experience. I note that industrial work in the U.S. continues to decline, but the chemical industry seems to be flourishing.

Warren L. Dowler
Pahrump, Nev.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

