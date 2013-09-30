Teijin Develops Novel Surgical Gel

Teijin has developed a plant-based polysaccharide polymer gel for use as an adhesion-prevention material in precision surgery. Adhesions are postsurgical complications consisting of fibrous bands that grow between unconnected tissues. The gel is made with chemically modified cellulose that biodegrades in the body within days of the surgery, reducing the risk to the patient compared with materials that need to be removed, the firm says. Teijin hopes to develop instruments that will help surgeons apply its gel.
