Safety

U.S. Cybersecurity Plan Gets Industry Nod

by Glenn Hess
September 30, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 39
The federal government’s preliminary plan for securing critical infrastructure from cyber threats is a “reasonable approach for members of the chemical sector,” according to the American Chemistry Council, an industry trade group. The cybersecurity framework, which is being developed by the National Institute of Standards & Technology, is intended to help organizations identify what information and operational systems need to be protected, as well as how to prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from a cyberattack. The best practices and guidance outlined in NIST’s draft framework will “enable companies to assess whether their current cybersecurity programs are sufficient,” says William J. Erny, ACC’s senior director of security. “And without being overly prescriptive,” he remarks, the framework “provides guidance on how companies can improve upon current programs or, if necessary, build a new one from scratch.” NIST plans to issue the final cybersecurity framework in February 2014.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

