YCC Seeks Applicants For Leadership Awards

Applications are being sought for the ACS Younger Chemists Committee’s Younger Chemist Leadership Development Award.
ACS members under the age of 35 are eligible to apply. Winners will receive a stipend to cover registration fees, transportation, lodging, and meals associated with attending YCC’s Leadership Development Workshop, which will be held at the ACS Leadership Institute in Dallas in January 2014.
Applications are due by Nov. 1. For more information, visit ycc.sites.acs.org/ldw.htm. Send questions to ycc.exec@gmail.com.
