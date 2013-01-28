Academic Centers Join For Drug Discovery

Six academic research centers in North America and Europe have joined forces to improve the translation of ideas into new drugs. The founding members of the Global Alliance of Leading Drug Discovery & Development Centres are Canada’s Centre for Drug Research & Development, Florida’s Scripps Research Institute, Belgium’s Centre for Drug Design & Discovery, Germany’s Lead Discovery Center, and Medical Research Council Technology and Cancer Research Technology, both in the U.K. The members say they employ a total of 400 drug developers who are teamed with tens of thousands of academic scientists to work on 165 projects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter