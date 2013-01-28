Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

January 28, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 4

Cleaning products companies aren’t fond of the seals, lists, and guides but they participate in them nonetheless

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 91 | Issue 4
Business

Spread Of Ecolabels Vexes Cleaning Product Makers

Ionic Liquid Serves Up Natural Flavors

Switchable liquid-solid solvent system is at the heart of a green enzymatic process for making specialty chemicals

245th ACS National Meeting

New Orleans, April 7–11

  • Environment

    New Radiochemistry Facility To Open At PNNL

    Dedicated instrumentation will enhance study of nuclear fuels and waste, environmental contamination

  • Business

    Industry, Academia Align In The U.K.

    Financial and scientific opportunities draw U.K. companies and academics ever closer

  • Safety

    Fatal Fireworks Disposal

    Failed federal oversight, lack of safety standards led to five deaths, chemical safety board finds

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Crystal Caskets For Pigments

Ancient pigment extracted from 340 million-year-old crinoid fossils

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

